SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its investment-grade credit rating on Wednesday, hampering President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to regain market trust and pull the economy out of recession.

REACTION:

JOSÉ FRANCISCO GONÇALVES, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BANCO FACTOR

"Even though this decision was telegraphed, the market will likely react badly. Everyone will have doubts about its effect on fiscal policy, if the government will feel more pressure to do something, to speed up some measure."

ALEXANDRE PAVAN POVOA, WHO OVERSEES 400 MILLION REAIS ($105 MILLION) IN ASSETS FOR CANEPA ASSET MANAGEMENT IN RIO DE JANEIRO

"I don't see any potential catalyst this time to get things back on track. The fact that we were put on a negative outlook means that there's a lot more bad news to come."

PAULO PETRASSI, MANAGING PARTNER AT LEME INVESTIMENTOS

"The principal factor was the negative budget proposal - it was the final straw. Brazil will have to learn the lesson: It's not enough just to have someone like (Finance Minister Joaquim) Levy if he is surrounded by people who don't think like him."

JULIANO FERREIRA, CHIEF STRATEGIST FOR ICAP

"What draws attention is the speed of S&P's action, which revised its perspective in no time. That shows a total lack of credibility of Brazil with the agency." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Laier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Ken Wills)