NEW YORK Nov 17 A week after erroneously reporting it had slashed France's AAA credit rating, Standard & Poor's slipped up again on Thursday when it got its new long-term rating for Brazil wrong.

In the headline of Thursday's report, the ratings agency initially said it had raised Brazil's sovereign rating to BBB-. It swiftly corrected that, though, since the rating already stood at BBB- and the agency had actually boosted it to BBB.

S&P spokesman John Piecuch told Reuters the incorrect headline had been sent to some subscribers and said he was looking into the matter.

The text of the report was correct but the headline initially confused investors, who got a bigger shock last week when S&P notified some subscribers it had downgraded France.

S&P later said it had taken no action on France and blamed a technical computer glitch for the error. For more see [ID:nN1E7AA1UD].

The France gaffe had investors worried that a euro zone debt crisis that in recent weeks toppled governments in Greece and Italy and raised borrowing costs for many European governments had finally engulfed France.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin called that error "quite shocking" and asked regulators to look into its cause.

S&P declined to comment on whether disciplinary action was taken as a result of the error.

Richard Smith, a trader at FX execution firm Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut, said the incorrect Brazil headline was a minor gaffe but added that such mistakes are not helpful at a time when a headline can lead to abrupt market shifts.

"The market is so nervous right now, and obviously it doesn't help when headlines turn out to be false," he said. "That's the environment we're in -- trading headlines. It's turning everyone into a day trader." (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)