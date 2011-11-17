*Upgrade was expected, little market impact

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Brazil's sovereign debt on Thursday, giving a vote of confidence in Latin America's largest economy as European countries are mired in fiscal crises.

The one-notch upgrade to BBB for Brazil's long-term foreign currency rating had been widely expected and its significance was mostly as a confirmation of the country's relative fiscal strength as Europe's debt crisis threatens to drag the world economy back toward recession.

S&P's move brings it into line with Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service, which had already raised Brazil's rating to that level this year in recognition of the country's steady fiscal performance.

"It's good news, recognizing that certainly on a comparative basis, I would argue, Brazil is pretty much better than almost any European credit," said Tony Volpon, head of emerging market research for the Americas at Nomura Securities in New York.

"Brazil already trades much tighter than these ratings of all these agencies, so it's more a question of the ratings having to catch up to the market than the market catching up to these ratings."

In contrast to its praise for Brazil, S&P has cut the ratings of a string of European countries this year, including Italy, Greece and Ireland.

The agency said on Thursday that the government of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in its first year in office, had shown a growing commitment to its fiscal targets that was making it more resilient to external shocks.

Rousseff pushed through about $30 billion in budget cuts earlier this year to cool the then-hot economy, resisting pressure from members of her unruly coalition to keep the spending taps open.

PROGRESS SEEN CONTINUING

Above-target inflation has remained a headache for her government, but it has started to show signs of retreating as Brazil starts to feel the impact of the spending cuts and the global slowdown.

"The upgrade of Brazil is supported by the current administration's growing track record of prudent macroeconomic policies, including fairly consistent primary surpluses of close to 3 percent of GDP," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo.

The agency said it expected Brazil to maintain its steady fiscal policy next year, despite a large forecast rise in the minimum wage that will have a spillover effect on a wide range of government welfare payments.

That should give the central bank flexibility to keep cutting interest rates if necessary to combat the global slowdown, it added. Monetary policy-makers have already shaved one percentage point off the benchmark interest rate since August as signs of a downturn mount.

S&P's decision was largely expected by investors and had little market impact.

The BBB rating, which S&P gave a stable outlook, puts Brazil at same level as Peru and Mexico. The only country in South America with a higher rating is Chile.

Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, trimmed losses to trade at 1.7786 to the dollar after the announcement, little changed from Wednesday's close.

The yield on Brazil's 10-year local market bonds BR10YT=RR extended declines, a sign of falling risk, after the announcement, falling to 11.1 percent, an all-time low.

"It's no surprise," said Win Thin, Latin America economist with Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"My own model actually has Brazil at BBB-plus. I think there are more upgrades ahead. They're now just recognizing the improving sovereign risk of Brazil, different from what we've seen in the developed world." (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo, Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro, ALonso Soto in Brasilia; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Jan Paschal)