NEW YORK Aug 25 Standard & Poor's on Thursday revised Brazil's local-currency rating outlook to positive from stable, based on an updated methodology for sovereign ratings.

The positive outlook signals an upgrade is possible in the next 12 to 18 months.

The agency currently rates Brazil's local-currency debt at BBB-plus. The country's foreign-currency rating is BBB-minus, also with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)