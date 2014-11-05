By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 Standard & Poor's believes
Brazil's "strong" political institutions will limit
deterioration in the government's fiscal accounts, supporting
the country's investment-grade rating, a senior analyst with the
firm said on Wednesday.
Brazil's credit rating became a concern to investors and a
headache for newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff as rising
government spending and a stagnant economy prompted S&P to
downgrade the country's debt rating to near junk in March.
Other ratings agencies have expressed concern about Brazil's
widening budget deficit, which was the worst on record in
September. Moody's Investors Service recently slapped a negative
outlook on Brazil, warning of a possible downgrade that would
bring its rating for Brazil in line with Standard & Poor's.
But S&P analyst Lisa Schineller said her firm does not
anticipate stripping Brazil of its investment-grade rating
anytime soon, partly because it believes Rousseff will be forced
to rein in spending in her second term.
"The stable outlook for the rating reflects our perception
that there are limits to the fiscal slippage," Schineller said
in a webcast with investors, citing pressure from opposition
parties, the business community and local media.
"We see the breadth and the depth of institutions in Brazil
as a component of its low investment-grade rating," she added.
"Brazil has an entrenched democracy."
Yet the future of Brazil's credit rating will greatly depend
on Rousseff's budget proposal and execution as well as on the
country's growth outlook, Schineller said.
Rousseff's chief of staff Aloizio Mercadante said on
Wednesday that Brazil can not have "a drastic cut (in government
spending) that leads to recession," raising some doubts about
her determination to adjust fiscal policy.
While S&P expects the economy to rebound to a growth rate of
2 percent to 3 percent next year, Schineller said a weaker
performance would be acceptable if it were a result of economic
reforms that lay the ground for stronger growth down the road.
(Editing by G Crosse)