(Corrects date in first paragraph)

BRASILIA Feb 18 Political uncertainties underpin the risk of policy reversals in Brazil, clouding the economic scenario and justifying the negative outlook of the country's rating after a downgrade on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.

S&P director Lisa Schineller said in a press conference that Brazil's overall budget deficit is likely to remain high as impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff delay needed policy measures.

S&P downgraded Brazil's credit rating deeper into junk territory to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook, just five months after becoming the first agency to strip the country of its coveted investment grade. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)