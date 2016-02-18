(Corrects date in first paragraph)
BRASILIA Feb 18 Political uncertainties
underpin the risk of policy reversals in Brazil, clouding the
economic scenario and justifying the negative outlook of the
country's rating after a downgrade on Wednesday, Standard &
Poor's said on Thursday.
S&P director Lisa Schineller said in a press conference that
Brazil's overall budget deficit is likely to remain high as
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff delay
needed policy measures.
S&P downgraded Brazil's credit rating deeper into junk
territory to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook, just five
months after becoming the first agency to strip the country of
its coveted investment grade.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)