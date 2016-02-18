(Adds comments)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Feb 18 Standard & Poor's said on
Thursday that it might downgrade Brazil's rating further into
junk territory as a political crisis delays important measures
to rebalance the country's finances.
S&P director Lisa Schineller said on a conference call that
the agency would keep a negative outlook for the country's
rating as long as political uncertainties remain, suggesting a
greater than one-in-three likelihood of another downgrade
following a ratings cut on Wednesday.
S&P downgraded Brazil's credit rating deeper into junk
territory to BB from BB+ on Wednesday, just five months after
becoming the first agency to strip the country of its coveted
investment grade.
Brazil's overall budget deficit is likely to remain high and
economic growth weak, Schineller said, as impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff put off measures to
bolster tax revenue and reduce government spending.
"The fluid political dynamics keep the risk of policy
inconsistency and policy reversals on the table," Schineller
said. "We'll revise the outlook to stable if we see conditions
for consistent policy execution."
Schineller said the social security reform proposed by
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa was "very important", but like
other initiatives, it faces political challenges. She also
highlighted the risk of a growing budget deficit amid
discussions of a flexible fiscal target.
"The fiscal trajectory continues to weaken," she said. "The
ability to correct in the near term is definitely challenging."
She also cited the "very high likelihood" that Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, the state-run oil producer known as
Petrobras, would receive some extraordinary government support
as it struggles to reduce its debt.
"We expect the government to be there to provide assistance
in an ultimate moment if needed," Schineller said.
Two sources have said Brazilian state-run lenders were
considering converting some or all of their outstanding loans to
Petrobras into equity. The world's most indebted oil company is
struggling with a sharp drop in crude prices and a
multibillion-dollar corruption scandal.
Brazil's budget deficit has ballooned since Rousseff became
president five years ago to 10.3 percent of gross domestic
product last year, nearly five times its shortfall in the 12
months to mid-2011.
The nation's economy, the largest in Latin America, is on
track for its worst recession since records began in 1901, after
contracting around 4 percent last year.
More than 1.5 million Brazilians lost their jobs in 2015,
contributing to Rousseff's wilting approval ratings and popular
support for her impeachment.
