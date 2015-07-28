July 28 Standard & Poor's cut its ratings outlook on Brazil to 'negative' from 'stable', saying the country is still facing political and economic challenges despite a significant policy correction during President Dilma Rousseff's second term.

The ratings agency said the number of corruption investigations into some of Brazil's politicians and companies was also weighing on the country's outlook. (bit.ly/1D64qMG) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)