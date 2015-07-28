(Adds planning minister comment, poll with market participants)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, July 28 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
said Brazil could lose its coveted investment-grade rating in
the coming year if fallout from a number of corruption
investigations further stymies economic growth and
implementation of austerity measures.
The warning is a setback to Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's
efforts to win back investor confidence in Latin America's
largest economy, headed to a steep recession.
S&P affirmed Brazil at BBB-minus, its lowest investment
grade rating, and revised the outlook on that rating to negative
from stable, signaling a downgrade is possible over 12 to 18
months.
The Brazilian real slid 2 percent after S&P's
announcement to 3.43 per dollar, the weakest in more than 12
years. It trimmed most of those losses to close at 3.37 after
the ratings agency's analysts said the country could still head
off a downgrade.
"We're assuming an even weaker fiscal story (in 2016), but
we're also assuming that it will improve and that Brazil will
avoid a rating downgrade," S&P analyst Lisa Schineller said on a
conference call, citing the example of India.
India, also rated at BBB-minus by S&P, last year avoided a
downgrade to junk after Prime Minister Narenda Modi unveiled an
ambitious reform agenda.
Still, Schineller said there was significant risk that
Congress may not approve the austerity policies.
Investors said the threatened downgrade should be a wake-up
call to the government.
"This is the consequence of years of bad fiscal policies.
They are finally taking their toll on Brazil," said Will
Landers, who oversees $2.1 billion in Latin American equities at
BlackRock Inc. "We need to see how the government deals with
this decision."
Although some Brazilian government officials had fretted
about the country's ratings, few saw the S&P revision coming so
soon. "This caught the team by surprise," a Finance Ministry
official said.
Asked about S&P's decision, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa
said the government is working to improve the economy and that
those efforts will bear fruits.
Levy himself considered the S&P warning an incentive for
Congress to speed up the approval of austerity measures, a
government source who heard the minister's remarks said.
Some lawmakers seemed to agree. Senator Romero Juca, a
leader with Brazil's largest party, the PMDB, said Congress
"needs to act fast not to let the situation deteriorate even
further."
Yet most market participants now expect Brazil to lose its
investment grade from S&P and at least one other rating agency
by the end of 2016, a Reuters poll showed.
Levy has been trying to retain Brazil's investment grade
rating through spending cuts and tax increases aimed at curbing
fiscal deficits that ballooned during President Dilma Rousseff's
first term.
But his strategy has fallen short. Last week, the government
slashed its budget savings target for this year and the next.
Government revenues have plunged since the beginning of the
year. The economy is expected to shrink this year and possibly
in 2016. Inflation remains above target, forcing the central
bank to raise interest rates.
A massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras has also damaged investor sentiment, along
with a growing political crisis which included calls for
Rousseff's impeachment.
Loss of the investment-grade rating would boost financing
costs for Brazil's government and companies. It also would hurt
dollar inflows to the country since many investors are barred
from buying junk-rated securities.
S&P was the first of the Big Three ratings agencies to raise
questions about Brazil's investment grade. Both Moody's
Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have the country at BBB, two
notches above junk, with a negative outlook.
