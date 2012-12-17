RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazil's central bank said on Monday it will sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, in a strategy to provide liquidity to the local currency market at the end of the year.

The bank will conduct three auctions on Tuesday to sell dollars with repurchase dates set for Jan. 22, Feb. 19, and March 20, it said in a statement.

The real remained 0.5 percent weaker, trading around 2.0952 per dollar, after the auctions were announced.