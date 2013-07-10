RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday sold 29,700 of the 30,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction, in an attempt to curb losses that had taken the real to an over four-year low.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 17,000 swaps maturing on Dec 2, 2013, and 12,700 contracts expiring on Jan 2, 2014. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which weakened to as much as 2.2803 per dollar earlier, traded at 2.2758 per greenback after the auction, a drop of 0.65 percent from Tuesday's close.