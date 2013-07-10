RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday sold 29,700 of the 30,000 traditional currency swaps
offered at an auction, in an attempt to curb losses that had
taken the real to an over four-year low.
The central bank said in a statement it sold 17,000 swaps
maturing on Dec 2, 2013, and 12,700 contracts expiring on Jan 2,
2014. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that
provide investors with protection against a possible
depreciation of the real.
The real , which weakened to as much as 2.2803
per dollar earlier, traded at 2.2758 per greenback after the
auction, a drop of 0.65 percent from Tuesday's close.