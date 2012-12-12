RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday concluded two auctions it had announced on the previous day to sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, in an attempt to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The bank did not say how much it sold, but it set a cutoff rate of 2.088700 reais per dollar to the first auction, with repurchase date set to Jan. 14.

It also set a cutoff rate of 2.098685 reais per dollar to the second auction, with repurchase date set to Feb. 14.

The real traded practically unchanged at 2.0789 per dollar after the auctions.