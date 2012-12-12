RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday concluded two auctions it had announced on the
previous day to sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market
with repurchase agreements, in an attempt to provide liquidity
to the foreign exchange market.
The bank did not say how much it sold, but it set a cutoff
rate of 2.088700 reais per dollar to the first auction, with
repurchase date set to Jan. 14.
It also set a cutoff rate of 2.098685 reais per dollar to
the second auction, with repurchase date set to Feb. 14.
The real traded practically unchanged at 2.0789
per dollar after the auctions.