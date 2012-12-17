RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 The Brazilian real was little changed early on Monday as the central bank conducted two auctions to sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreement.

The auctions, which aim at providing liquidity to the foreign exchange market at year-end, were announced late on Friday, after the currency market had closed.

The real edged 0.1 percent lower at 2.0865 per dollar.