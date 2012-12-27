SAO PAULO Dec 27 The Brazilian real gained
early Thursday as the central bank conducted an auction to sell
up to US$2 billion on the spot market with repurchase
agreements.
The operation, which aims at providing liquidity to the
foreign exchange market at year-end, was announced late
Wednesday.
A repurchase date is set for Feb. 1, 2013 with a cutoff rate
of 2.06831 reais per dollar, the bank said on Thursday.
At 9:39 a.m. (1139 GMT), the real traded at
2.0421 per dollar, 0.37 percent stronger than Wednesday's close.