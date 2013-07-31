UPDATE 1-Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn 2018' - Sturgeon
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday offered to sell as many as 30,000 traditional currency swaps as the real weakened to over four-year lows.
The swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real, expire on Jan. 2, 2014 and will be auctioned between 1315 and 1325 GMT, the central bank said in a statement.
The real traded at 2.2972 per U.S. dollar after the swap announcement. It earlier slid to as low as 2.3022 per greenback, its weakest since April 1, 2009.
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.