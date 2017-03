RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 The Brazilian real further trimmed losses on Friday after the central bank said it had sold 17,600 of the 30,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction.

The central bank offered the swaps, which are derivative contracts designed to strengthen the currency, after the real hit a four-year low of 2.1451 per dollar early this session. The real traded at 2.1254 per greenback, 0.6 percent weaker for the day.

The swaps sold on Friday mature on July 1, 2013.