SAO PAULO Dec 7 Brazil's central bank said on Friday it was conducting a survey to gauge demand for dollars in the foreign exchange market, in a sign policymakers will not allow the real to weaken much further.

A central bank spokesman said the bank is in contact with banks to gauge demand for traditional currency swaps -- derivatives that emulate the sale of dollars in the future market -- and for dollar sales with repurchase agreement.

The announcement came after the real interrupted a string of four winning sessions to close about half a percentage point weaker on Friday, at 2.0904 per dollar.