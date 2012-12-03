RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 3 Brazil's central bank on Monday set a cutoff rate of 2.1324 reais per U.S. dollar at a second dollar auction designed to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market at the end of the year.

The bank is offering up to $5 billion in two separate auctions with different repurchase agreement dates: Jan. 4 and Feb. 4, 2013.

The cutoff rate for the first auction, with repurchase in January, was 2.12245 per dollar.