SAO PAULO, July 28 The Brazilian real weakened sharply on Tuesday, trading at 3.4 per dollar for the first time in over 12 years, on fears that Brazil is poised to lose its investment-grade rating as economic growth disappoints.

The real has tumbled nearly 7 percent since the government slashed its fiscal savings goals last week. The decision was taken because tax revenues plunged as a result of a sharp economic recession, government officials said.

Fears of an upcoming interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed on the real.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)