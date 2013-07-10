RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real added
to losses on Wednesday afternoon, hitting its weakest level in
over four years, as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve
could signal later in the day that it is about to cut back on
its stimulus program.
The real lost 0.7 percent to 2.2781 per dollar,
its weakest level since the beginning of April, 2009. Investors
fear that the withdrawal of U.S. stimulus may reduce the flow of
dollars to emerging-market countries such as Brazil.
Investors were also cautious before an interest-rate
decision by the Brazilian central bank later on Wednesday. The
bank is widely expected to increase the country's base Selic
rate by half a percentage point to 8.50 percent, in an attempt
to contain inflation.