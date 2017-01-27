SAO PAULO Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.

The Radar Abrainc-Fipe indicator, which groups 12 variables into an index measuring homebuilding activity on a scale of 0 to 10, fell by 0.8 point from a year earlier to 2.4 points, research center Fipe and industry group Abrainc said on Friday.

While the variables reflecting the credit outlook showed some improvement, components tied to housing demand suffered due to rising unemployment and salaries eroded by inflation, the statement said.

The indicator, which has compiled data since January 2004, was little changed from October.

The Abrainc-Fipe index reflects the state of Brazil's housing market through data related to macroeconomic conditions, credit markets and real estate demand.

An index grouping construction and real estate companies trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange has risen about 17 percent over the last month. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)