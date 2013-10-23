SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazilian exporters facing
financial problems will be given more time to settle their
foreign exchange contracts, the central bank said on Wednesday,
adding that the change will have no impact on the currency
market.
Brazil does not allow companies to keep foreign currency in
the country and exporters need to convert their dollars into
reais within 750 days of signing a foreign exchange contract
related to their exports.
But exporters under special circumstances, such as those
filing for bankruptcy protection, will have as many as 1,500
days to settle those contracts, according to a new central bank
rule.
The central bank will determine which cases may benefit from
the new rules, a bank spokesman told Reuters.