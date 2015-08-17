BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Aug 17 The Brazilian real is
trading at or near fair value after losing one quarter of its
worth since Jan. 1, economists said, suggesting a possible
respite for one of the year's most battered currencies.
Emerging market currencies in general have been sliding, and
unexpected domestic and international events could still cause
the real to overshoot toward its all-time low of 4 reais per
dollar. But even Brazil's political crisis, one of the main
drags on the currency this year, does not look as bad as it did
a couple of weeks ago.
Nine of 10 economists surveyed by Reuters estimate that,
considering Brazil's economic fundamentals, the real is
now fairly priced at between 3.20 per U.S. dollar and the
current level of 3.50. So far this year, it is the fourth-worst
performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters, only
outperforming those of Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
Economists acknowledge the real could keep falling as a
weaker China cuts back on commodity imports from Brazil. But
additional losses are looking less likely following signs that
President Dilma Rousseff may be breaking a political logjam that
has been blocking reforms.
"Could the worst be over for Brazil?" Brown Brothers
Harriman emerging markets strategist Ilan Solot wrote in a
research note. "Only time will tell. But the idea that we are
approaching an inflection point is not as far-fetched as it was
just a month ago."
A more stable currency comes at a crucial moment since it
would help the central bank rein in inflation without a need for
further rate hikes. It could also reassure Brazilian consumers,
whose confidence has sunk to record lows.
Also shoring up the real is the central bank's decision to
step up intervention in the foreign exchange market, as well as
Moody's Investors Service's recent declaration that the
country's investment-grade rating was safe for the next couple
of years.
Luis Stuhlberger, one of Brazil's most influential investors
and widely respected for making huge profits betting against the
real, joined the chorus last week in his Verde Asset
Management's monthly letter.
"There are still no relevant capital flights, flows are
reasonably balanced," he wrote. "The current exchange rate,
considering carry costs, looks fairly priced."
Verde is Brazil's largest hedge fund, with about 30 billion
reais ($9 billion) in assets.
REAL THREAT
To be sure, a few banks, including Credit Suisse and Societe
Generale, are still forecasting an all-time low of 4 reais per
dollar in 2016.
Brazil's political crisis remains severe, and hundreds of
thousands of Brazilians returned to the streets on Sunday to
call for Rousseff's ouster.
"An impeachment (of Rousseff) is on the table," said
Schroders emerging markets economist Craig Botham. "It's not an
idle threat."
Botham, who oversees more than $470 billion in assets,
agreed that an overshooting to 4-reais-per dollar could not be
ruled out because of the uncertain political situation.
Still, there are tentative signs that the political crisis
might be subsiding. The number of Brazilians marching on Sunday
in Sao Paulo and Brasilia was roughly in line with similar
protests in April but more modest than the turnout in March.
Also, a Supreme Court ruling last week granted Senate
President Renan Calheiros, a government ally, more powers to
prevent impeachment proceedings against Rousseff in Congress.
Some economists believe the real could weaken slightly
beyond its fair value without overshooting to all-time lows.
Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America research at Goldman Sachs,
said a range of 3.65 to 3.75 would be preferable to help local
manufacturers and to narrow Brazil's current account gap.
"The real is now trading broadly in line with its
fundamental fair value," Ramos wrote in a note. "However ... a
slightly weaker real would support the struggling tradable
sectors of the economy and increase the efficiency of the
(macroeconomic) adjustment."
