RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 The Brazilian real
dropped over 1 percent on Friday on global aversion to risk and
speculation by dollar-heavy investors who wanted to weaken the
currency until the central bank sets its Ptax monthly exchange
reference rate.
The real last traded at 2.1411 per U.S. dollar,
1.4 percent weaker for the day.
Some analysts warned that pressure on the currency could
diminish in the afternoon after the central bank sets the
month-end Ptax, a benchmark exchange rate for a broad range of
contracts, including foreign loans, trade, and derivatives.