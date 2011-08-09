RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, reversed losses to gain against the U.S. dollar in afternoon trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would maintain low interest rates until 2013.

At 1941 GMT the real firmed 0.25 percent to 1.6080 to the dollar. Earlier it had weakened almost 3 percent.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Diane Craft)