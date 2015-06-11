SAO PAULO, June 11 The Brazilian real
weakened 1.3 percent in the first minutes of trading on Thursday
after the central bank slowed the rollover pace of currency
swaps that expire early next month, signaling less support for
the currency.
The central bank announced late on Wednesday that it will
auction this morning as many as 6,300 currency swaps to roll
over similar contracts that mature on July 1. Since the
beginning of the month, the central bank had been offering as
many as 7,000 contracts per day.
Currency swaps are derivatives that support the real by
providing investors with protection against currency losses.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)