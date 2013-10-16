RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 16 Brazil's real erased most
of its gains on Wednesday as investors wondered whether the
central bank will hold on Thursday its regular sale of currency
swaps, derivatives that mimic a sale of dollars in the futures
market.
Brazil has been auctioning as many as 10,000 currency swaps
on Mondays through Thursdays as part of a $60 billion
intervention program designed to provide investors with
protection against a possible depreciation of the real.
Doubts about the swaps offering increased, however, as the
central bank has still not announced the details of the
contracts that would be sold on Thursday. The bank usually
issues a statement with such details around 2:30 pm local time
(1730 GMT) on the day prior to the sale.
Asked if the central bank was delaying the announcement of
the swap sale, a spokesman said the bank was still not ready to
comment. However, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has
repeatedly said that intervention program is set to last at
least until the end of the year.
"It's past the time for the announcement of tomorrow's
(swap) auction and the central bank hasn't said anything. Folks
are starting to speculate whether we'll have an auction
tomorrow," said a trader with a foreign bank in Sao Paulo.
The real had gained more than 1 percent earlier
on Wednesday to a four-month high of 2.1551 per dollar. Many
analysts believe the government is not happy with the recent
strength of the currency.
It last traded at 2.1745 per dollar, only 0.2 percent
stronger from Tuesday's close.