PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazil's real rallied more than 1 percent early on Friday after the central bank unveiled a currency intervention program that will provide $60 billion worth of cash and insurance to the foreign exchange market by year end.
Interest rate futures opened sharply lower as the outlook for a stronger real over the next few months eased concerns about inflation stemming from more expensive imported goods.
The real traded 1.2 percent stronger at 2.4005 per dollar early on Friday, after gaining to as much as 2.3940 in the first minutes of trading.
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045