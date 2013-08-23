By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazil's real rallied more
than 1 percent early on Friday after the central bank unveiled a
currency intervention program that will provide $60 billion
worth of cash and currency hedges to the foreign exchange market
by year end.
The plan, announced after markets closed on Thursday, was
seen by analysts as a bold central bank move to give credibility
to its currency intervention policy, which had failed to stop
the real from slumping to near five-year lows in the past few
days.
The measure is likely to curb the extreme volatility
recently seen in Brazil's foreign exchange market, allowing the
real to trade more in line with peer currencies. Still, analysts
say it is unlikely to revert the currency's depreciation trend,
which is related to a global portfolio reallocation caused by an
expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures.
"The measure should help contain excessive bearishness
around the real and even bring it back to the 2.35-2.40 range,"
Barclays' strategists Marcelo Salomon and Guilhermo Loureiro
write in a research note.
The real last traded at 2.3940 per dollar, 1.4
percent stronger for the day, after gaining to as much as 2.3801
earlier.
Interest rate futures dropped sharply, with the
contract maturing at January 2017 falling 19 basis points to
11.68 percent, as the outlook for a more stable real over the
next few months eased concerns about inflation stemming from
more expensive imported goods.
While most emerging market currencies have been affected by
a jump in U.S. Treasuries yields, Brazil has been specially
hard-hit as its slow-growing economy has fallen out of favor
with investors.
Through its new intervention program, the central bank will
sell, on Mondays through Thursdays, $500 million a day worth of
currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to provide
investors with hedge against a weaker real.
On Fridays, the central bank will offer $1 billion on the
spot market through repurchase agreements.
The program "represents one of the boldest attempts yet by
an emerging market central bank to shore up its currency
following the rout of recent weeks," Neil Shearing, chief
emerging markets economist with Capital Economics in London,
wrote in a note to clients.
"It's worth noting that history suggests FX intervention
tends to smooth currency adjustment, rather than prevent the
adjustment from happening altogether," he added.