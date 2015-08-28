SAO PAULO Aug 28 The Brazilian real weakened about 0.5 percent in the first minutes of trading on Friday after data confirmed the local economy plunged into a deep recession in the first half of the year.

The real last traded at 3.57 per dollar, near its weakest level in more than 12 years. It has already lost more than 25 percent of its value so far this year. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)