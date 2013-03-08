RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Brazil's currency, the real, gained past the level of 1.95 per dollar for the first time since May 2012 on Friday after higher-than-expected inflation data added to bets on tighter monetary policy that could attract more greenbacks into the country.

The real last traded at 1.9495 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than Thursday's close. Analysts warned, however, that the central bank could intervene in the market to curb sharp moves in the currency.