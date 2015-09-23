SAO PAULO, Sept 23 The Brazilian central bank called a second auction on Wednesday to sell dollars with repurchase agreements in a bid to calm investors who continued to push the real to all-time lows.

The central bank said it would sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase dates set to July 5, 2016 and Sept 2, 2016. That follows a first auction of as much as $2 billion with the same repurchase dates made earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)