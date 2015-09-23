SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil is not considering selling dollars from its foreign reserves at this moment, even as the real tumbles to all-time lows, a source at President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Wednesday.

The source added that central bank auctions to sell dollars with repurchase agreements and currency swaps are aimed at calming a volatile and dysfunctional market. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)