UPDATE 1-Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn 2018' - Sturgeon
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 The Brazilian real resumed its slide on Wednesday, crossing the psychologically-relevant level of 2.3 per dollar, despite a series of central bank interventions to support the currency.
The real weakened 0.8 percent to 2.30 per dollar as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce this afternoon plans to cut back on a stimulus program that for years has supported appetite for emerging-market currencies.
The real had erased most of its losses earlier as the central bank called three consecutive auctions of traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in the futures market.
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.