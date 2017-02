RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 Brazil's central bank sold $800 million of swap contracts at auction on Friday, part of efforts to help roll over maturing contracts and provide investors with a way to hedge against a stronger dollar.

The bank sold 16,000 swaps, each with a face value of $50,000, or 53 percent of 30,000 contracts on offer. The contracts sold all mature on April 2. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)