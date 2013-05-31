FOREX-Dollar holds gains as U.S. March rate hike seen near certain
RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 Brazil's central bank on Friday offered to sell as much as 30,000 traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the real.
The Brazilian currency trimmed some of its losses after the announcement. It last traded at 2.1257 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker for the day, after earlier hitting a four-year low of 2.1451 per greenback.
