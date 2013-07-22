RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 Brazil's central bank said on Monday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction to roll over expiring maturities.

The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Dec. 2, 2013, to continue rolling over 114,300 contracts that will expire on Aug. 1. Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The real , which had weakened to as much as 2.2485 per U.S. dollar earlier in the session, traded at 2.2420 after the announcement, still 0.1 percent weaker from Friday's close.