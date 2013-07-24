RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazil's central bank said on Monday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction designed to roll over expiring maturities.

The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Jan 2, 2014, to continue rolling over the 114,300 contracts that will expire on Aug. 1. So far the bank has rolled over 80,000 of those contracts.

Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. However the Brazilian currency remained 0.7 percent weaker after the auction, at 2.2373 per dollar.