BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp agrees to sell 1.7 mln shares
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazil's central bank said on Monday it sold all of the 20,000 traditional currency swaps offered at an auction designed to roll over expiring maturities.
The bank had offered the new swaps, maturing on Jan 2, 2014, to continue rolling over the 114,300 contracts that will expire on Aug. 1. So far the bank has rolled over 80,000 of those contracts.
Traditional currency swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors with protection against a possible depreciation of the real. However the Brazilian currency remained 0.7 percent weaker after the auction, at 2.2373 per dollar.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
* On March 4, 2017 Co through its unit entered into first to supply agreement dated December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.