MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday said that in about three weeks it will start rolling over the 135,300 traditional currency swaps that expire on Oct 1, as part of a strategy to maintain ample liquidity to the country's foreign exchange market.
The bank said in a statement it will offer 40,000 swaps on Sept 16, 40,000 contracts on Sept 17, and another 55,300 contracts on Sept 18.
The characteristics of the papers offered, such as their maturity date, will be announced on the eve of each auction. Brazilian policymakers have been offering swaps to provide companies and investors with hedge against a further depreciation of the real.
(Adds details) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 8 Industrial output in Brazil rose on an annual basis in January for the first month in nearly three years, in a sign the economy could be finally stabilizing after two years of a severe recession. Production increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. That topped expectations for a 1.1 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. Industrial output had been falling
March 8 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing market data. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Housing starts for last month are forecast to dip only slightly to 200,000 from 207,