RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sold none of the 15,000 traditional currency swaps offered at a third Wednesday auction that was part of a strategy to support the real.

The central bank offered the swaps after the real hit its weakest level in over four years, on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to cut down on stimulus measures that have supported investors' appetite for emerging market currencies.

The Brazilian currency trimmed losses after the interventions but remained 0.6 percent weaker at 2.2935 per dollar. It earlier slid to as much as 2.3022 per greenback, its weakest since April 1, 2009.