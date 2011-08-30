* Brazil sells 61-day and 91-day reverse swaps

* Contracts provide hedge against a stronger real (Adds auction result details)

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazil's central bank sold reverse currency swap contracts with a nominal value of $650 million, 35 percent of the total offered, at an auction on Tuesday, part of efforts aimed at limiting its currency's gains against the U.S. dollar.

The contracts, which have a face value of $50,000 each, are derivatives that mimic the purchase of dollars in the spot market and allow investors to insure, or "hedge", against gains in the value of the real.

Because the contracts were sold at a discount to face value, the amount of insurance provided by the contracts was $646.2 million, the central bank said on its website.

The bank sold 3,000, 91-day reverse swaps maturing Dec. 1, at 99.2274 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 3.1265 percent and financial value of $148.8 million.

It also sold 10,000, 61-day reverse swaps maturing Nov. 1 at 99.477 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 3.1711 percent and a financial value of $497.4 million

