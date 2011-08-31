BRIEF-MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering
* MPLX LP - 2027 senior notes and 2047 senior notes were offered at a price to public of 99.834% and 99.304%, of par, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's central bank sold none of the $1.22 billion of reverse currency swap contracts, offered at auction on Wednesday.
The 24,400 contracts were derivatives that mimic the purchase of dollars in the spot market and allow investors to hedge against gains in the value of the real. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Jeb Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
