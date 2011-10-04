RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 4 Brazil's central bank sold $1.28 billion of currency swap contracts at auction on Tuesday, part of efforts to limit the real's more than 11 percent loss against the U.S. dollar this year.

The bank sold 33,150 swaps, each with a face value of $50,000, or 37 percent of the contracts on offer, the central bank said on its website. The contracts mature Nov. 1, Jan. 2, April 2 and July 2.

The swaps mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market and provide investors with insurance, or a hedge, against declines in the value of the real. (Reporting by Jose de Castro; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)