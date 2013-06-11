SAO PAULO, June 11 Brazil's central bank sold $1.2 billion in currency swap contracts at an auction on Tuesday, helping pare losses in the real. The bank sold 25,000 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on Aug. 1 and Sep. 2.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.6 percent weaker at 2.1590 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.