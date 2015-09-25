SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's central bank called
an extraordinary currency swap auction on Friday right as the
real started weakening again, suggesting little tolerance to
additional currency weakness.
The central bank said it will auction on Friday morning as
many as 20,000 currency swaps maturing on February 1, 2016, in
addition to the 20,000 contracts with the same maturity it
already sold earlier on Friday.
The real last traded at 3.97 per dollar, 0.5 percent
stronger on the day, after weakening to as much as 4.01 per
dollar earlier.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)