UPDATE 2-Japan business mood brightens as recovery broadens - BOJ tankan
* Data will be scrutinised at BOJ rate review April 26-27 (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's central bank signaled on Thursday that it will roll over 100 percent of the currency swaps that expire in November as it struggles to support one of the world's fastest-weakening currencies.
The bank will offer on Friday as many as 10,275 swaps maturing in December 2015 and March 2016 to roll over $10.3 billion in similar contracts that expire on November 3. If it keeps selling the same number of contracts per day until the end of October, as has often been the case, it will roll over all of the November maturities. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
* Data will be scrutinised at BOJ rate review April 26-27 (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares started the week on a steady footing on Monday after a bumper quarter as investors look to the shape of U.S. trade and economic policies and how they could affect global growth.