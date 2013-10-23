RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday sold all of the 20,000 currency swaps it had offered
to roll over similar contracts that expire in the beginning of
November.
The bank said in a statement it sold 5,500 contracts maturing
on July 1, 2014, and 14,500 contracts expiring on Oct. 1, 2014.
On Tuesday, it had already sold 20,000 swaps split between those
two maturities to roll over part of the contracts expiring in
November.
Brazil's central bank has been regularly selling swaps as
part of a daily intervention program that provides investors
with a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real. About
$8.9 billion of the contracts sold so far mature on Nov. 1.