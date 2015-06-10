(Adds detail on rollover pace of currency swaps, background)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank decided
on Wednesday to reduce the rollover pace of currency swaps that
mature early next month, a move that is likely to weigh on the
Brazilian real.
The bank said in a statement it will auction on Thursday as
many as 6,300 currency swaps to roll over similar contracts that
mature on July 1. Since the beginning of the month, the central
bank had been offering as many as 7,000 contracts per day.
Currency swaps are derivatives that support the real by
providing investors with protection against currency losses. The
Brazilian currency closed Wednesday at 3.1140 per dollar, 0.5
percent weaker from Tuesday.
After ending in March its forex intervention program, which
consisted of selling a daily amount of currency swaps, the
central bank has been gradually removing its support for the
currency.
If the central bank continues to sell 6,300 contracts per
day until the end of June, it will roll over about 74 percent of
the $8.7 billion worth of swaps that mature on July 1.
Since the beginning of May, the bank had been renewing about
80 percent of expiring swaps.
