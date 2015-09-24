SAO PAULO, Sept 24 The Brazilian real
rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday after the
Treasury announced a program of daily debt auctions to provide
liquidity to the local debt market.
The Treasury will sell and buy back fixed-rate notes known
as NTN-F on a daily basis between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, the
Treasury said in a statement.
"The goal of this program is to provide support and
liquidity to the public debt market, ensuring the proper
functioning of that market as well as other markets," the
Treasury said in the statement.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)