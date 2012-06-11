RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 The Brazilian real dropped as much as 1 percent on Monday as the central bank failed to cushion its losses with a small sale of currency swap contracts.

The real, which had been trading lower when the auction was announced, slumped 1 percent when the central bank said it had sold only 8,000 of the 20,000 swaps offered. It was 0.85 percent lower at 2.0405 per greenback a few minutes later.

That was the smallest amount of swaps offered in an auction since policymakers resumed this type of intervention last month. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte)